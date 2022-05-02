Bel Fuse (BELFA) Falls 3.53% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BELFA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: BELFA) fell 3.53% Monday.

As of 11:22:20 est, Bel Fuse is currently sitting at $20.98 and dropped $0.77 per share in trading so far.

Bel Fuse has moved 4.27% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.55% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Bel Fuse Inc. - Class A

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

