Bel Fuse (BELFA) falls 3.21% on Moderate Volume December 22

Today, Bel Fuse Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: BELFA) stock fell $0.46, accounting for a 3.21% decrease. Bel Fuse opened at $0.00 before trading between $14.59 and $13.89 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Bel Fuse’s market cap fall to $154,733,503 on 49 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,240.

About Bel Fuse Inc. - Class A

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

