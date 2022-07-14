Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Down 6.89% for July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBBY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded 6.89% down on July 14 to close at $4.73.

7,719,502 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 14,062,660 shares.

Bed, Bath & Beyond lost 65.16% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-09-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bed, Bath & Beyond visit the company profile.

About Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

To get more information on Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles