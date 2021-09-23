Becton, Dickinson And (BDX) falls 0.85% to Close at $256.80 on September 22

Becton, Dickinson And Co. (NYSE: BDX) shares fell 0.85%, or $2.2 per share, to close Wednesday at $256.80. After opening the day at $259.68, shares of Becton, Dickinson And fluctuated between $260.37 and $256.05. 1,593,762 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,381,465. Wednesday's activity brought Becton, Dickinson And’s market cap to $73,750,438,224.

Becton, Dickinson And is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and employs more than 70093 people.

About Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

