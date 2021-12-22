Becton, Dickinson And (BDX) falls 0.23% for December 21

Today, Becton, Dickinson And Co. Inc’s (NYSE: BDX) stock fell $0.58, accounting for a 0.23% decrease. Becton, Dickinson And opened at $253.86 before trading between $255.45 and $250.12 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Becton, Dickinson And’s market cap fall to $71,782,471,867 on 1,125,571 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,621,524.

Becton, Dickinson And employs around 70093 people with a head office in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

