Beazer Homes USA (BZH) falls 4.89% to Close at $16.72 on February 10

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares fell 4.89%, or $0.86 per share, to close Thursday at $16.72. After opening the day at $17.10, shares of Beazer Homes USA fluctuated between $17.58 and $16.61. 545,850 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 510,602. Thursday's activity brought Beazer Homes USA’s market cap to $526,006,318.

Beazer Homes USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

