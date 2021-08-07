Beauty Health (The) (SKIN) falls 0.43% to Close at $18.42 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SKIN - Market Data & News

Today, Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: SKIN) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.43% decrease. Beauty Health (The) opened at $18.58 before trading between $18.80 and $18.29 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Beauty Health (The)’s market cap fall to $2,457,580,780 on 694,199 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,226,695.

About Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Its flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 16,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer