Beauty Health Company (The) (SKIN) Drops 2.24% on April 20

Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A (NASDAQ: SKIN) has dropped $0.34 (2.24%) and is currently sitting at $14.69, as of 12:17:04 est on April 20.

718,532 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 0.46% over the last 5 days and shares fell 19.28% over the last 30 days.

Beauty Health Company (The) expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Beauty Health Company (The) - Class A

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Its flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 16,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year.

