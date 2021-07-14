Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - Class A (BBGI) drops 10.15% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBGI - Market Data & News Trade

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares dropped 10.15%, or $0.33 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.92. After opening the day at $2.93, shares of Beasley Broadcast fluctuated between $3.17 and $2.90. 686,529 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 269,385. Tuesday's activity brought Beasley Broadcast’s market cap to $36,732,920.

Beasley Broadcast is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. owns and operates 63 stations (47 FM and 16 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company's radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. The Company recently acquired a majority interest in the Overwatch League's Houston Outlaws esports team and owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

