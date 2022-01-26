Beam (BEAM) falls 2.03% on Strong Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BEAM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Beam Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock fell $1.38, accounting for a 2.03% decrease. Beam opened at $65.06 before trading between $69.50 and $62.50 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Beam’s market cap fall to $4,538,525,505 on 1,254,926 shares -above their 30-day average of 946,965.

About Beam Therapeutics Inc

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

