Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) gains 4.17% on Moderate Volume February 16

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: BECN), a Herndon, Virginia, company, gained to close at $58.43 Wednesday after gaining $2.34 (4.17%) on volume of 463,217 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $58.49 to a low of $55.91 while Beacon Roofing Supply’s market cap now stands at $4,115,037,340.

About Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - Class A

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

