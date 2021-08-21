BCLS (BLSA) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLSA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BCLS Acquisition Corp - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: BLSA) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.31% decrease. BCLS opened at $9.72 before trading between $9.76 and $9.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw BCLS’s market cap fall to $144,314,875 on 6,652 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,222.

About BCLS Acquisition Corp - Class A

BCLS Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to pursue investments, primarily based in North America and Europe and selectively in other geographies, including Asia and emerging markets, in biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics and enabling life science technology companies. The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Bain Capital Life Sciences, a leading life sciences investment manager.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

