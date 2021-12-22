BBQ (BBQ) falls 0.53% to Close at $13.18 on December 21

BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ) shares fell 0.53%, or $0.07 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.18. After opening the day at $13.36, shares of BBQ fluctuated between $14.19 and $13.10. 19,784 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 16,238. Tuesday's activity brought BBQ’s market cap to $138,324,008.

BBQ is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota..

About BBQ Holdings Inc

BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of August 12, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the 'art and science' of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark's award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.

Visit BBQ Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on BBQ Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BBQ Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

2022 Projections for Wireless, 5G, Smartphone Industry: Jeff Kagan Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster