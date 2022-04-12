Baudax Bio (BXRX) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXRX - Market Data & News Trade

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) has already climbed $0.1 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.78, Baudax Bio has moved 5.62% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 1.66% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Baudax Bio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:03 est.

About Baudax Bio Inc

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio's first commercial product ANJESO® began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation.

