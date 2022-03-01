Baudax Bio (BXRX) falls 3.18% in Active Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXRX - Market Data & News Trade

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 3.18%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.83. After opening the day at $1.91, shares of Baudax Bio fluctuated between $1.95 and $1.70. 1,320,469 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 582,686. Tuesday's activity brought Baudax Bio’s market cap to $154,778,882.

About Baudax Bio Inc

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio's first commercial product ANJESO® began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation.

Visit Baudax Bio Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Baudax Bio Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Baudax Bio Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles