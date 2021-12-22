Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) falls 0.24% in Light Trading on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSET - Market Data & News Trade

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) shares fell 0.24%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.46. After opening the day at $16.75, shares of Bassett Furniture Industries fluctuated between $17.20 and $16.25. 59,009 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 60,408. Tuesday's activity brought Bassett Furniture Industries’s market cap to $160,581,225.

About Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 97 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally and a logistics business specializing in home furnishings.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

