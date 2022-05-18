Barrick Gold (GOLD) Loses 3.52% for May 18

Today, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) lost $0.72 to finish the day Wednesday at $19.75.

The company started at $20.36 and shares fluctuated between $20.47 and $19.73 with 20,616,047 shares trading hands.

Barrick Gold is averaging 20,263,333 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 8.22% YTD.

Barrick Gold anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

