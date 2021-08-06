Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) falls 1.80% for August 5

Today, Barrick Gold Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: GOLD) stock fell $0.39, accounting for a 1.80% decrease. Barrick Gold. opened at $21.62 before trading between $21.66 and $21.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Barrick Gold.’s market cap fall to $37,808,840,020 on 11,553,851 shares -below their 30-day average of 12,918,560.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer