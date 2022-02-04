Barrett Business Services (BBSI) gains 2.31% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBSI - Market Data & News Trade

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares gained 2.31%, or $1.45 per share, to close Friday at $64.16. After opening the day at $62.83, shares of Barrett Business Services fluctuated between $64.86 and $62.48. 34,178 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,467. Friday's activity brought Barrett Business Services’s market cap to $481,515,924.

Barrett Business Services is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington..

About Barrett Business Services Inc.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

