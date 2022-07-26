Barnwell Industries (BRN) Drops 5.41% on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRN - Market Data & News

Shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE: BRN) moved 5.41% Tuesday.

As of 11:30:53 est, Barnwell Industries sits at $2.45 and has moved $0.14 per share in trading so far.

Barnwell Industries has moved 1.52% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 11.00% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Barnwell Industries visit the company profile.

About Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

To get more information on Barnwell Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Barnwell Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles