Barings Participation Investors (NYSE: MPV), Colombia, company, fell to close at $14.43 Wednesday after losing $0.11 (0.76%) on volume of 9,147 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.49 to a low of $13.76 while Barings Participation Investors’s market cap now stands at $151,816,344.

About Barings Participation Investors

First offered in 1988, Barings Participation Investors’ investment objective is to maximize total return by providing a high level of current income, the potential for income growth and capital appreciation. The principal investments are privately placed, below-investment-grade corporate debt obligations purchased directly from their issuers, which tend to be smaller companies domiciled in U.S. The Fund invests in publicly traded debt securities (including high yield) and in convertible preferred stocks and, subject to certain limitations, readily marketable equity securities. In addition to these equity securities, the Fund may invests in high-quality, other readily marketable securities. The manage of the Fund is based on a total return and on a distribution of all of its net income to each year via quarterly dividends.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

