Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) gains 0.17% for July 13

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE: BGH) shares gained 0.17%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $17.30. After opening the day at $17.17, shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund fluctuated between $17.33 and $17.17. 99,169 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 83,713. Tuesday's activity brought Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s market cap to $347,000,788.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings is a $338+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of its clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, the company provides innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

