Barings BDC (BBDC) Climbs 2.43% on April 8

Today Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is trading 2.43% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:59 est, was $10.56. Barings BDC has moved $0.25 in trading today.

375,332 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Barings BDC has a YTD change of 4.45%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Barings BDC Inc

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $345 billion* of AUM firm-wide.

