Bar Harbor (BHB) Rises 8.61% for June 24

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (NYSE:BHB) shares changed 8.61% today on 82,410 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 19,381 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $26.99 the company has a 50 day moving average of $25.7.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

Bar Harbor lost 12.52% so far this year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company.

