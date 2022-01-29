Baosheng Media (BAOS) falls 5.06% in Light Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAOS - Market Data & News Trade

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares fell 5.06%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $0.75. After opening the day at $0.77, shares of Baosheng Media fluctuated between $0.80 and $0.75. 20,401 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 158,028. Friday's activity brought Baosheng Media’s market cap to $21,945,588.

About Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an online marketing solution provider in China. The Company advises advertisers on online marketing strategies, offers value-added advertising optimization services and facilitates the deployment of online ads of various forms such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. The Company is dedicated to helping its advertiser clients manage their online marketing activities with a view to achieving their business goals.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

