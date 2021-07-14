Bank7 Corp (BSVN) gains 0.43% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSVN - Market Data & News Trade

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ: BSVN) shares gained 0.43%, or $0.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $18.55. After opening the day at $18.42, shares of Bank7 fluctuated between $19.00 and $18.42. 2,013 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 40,001. Tuesday's activity brought Bank7’s market cap to $167,863,699.

Bank7 is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Bank7 Corp

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texasmetropolitan area, and Kansas. The bank is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. Bank7 intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Visit Bank7 Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Bank7 Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Bank7 Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer