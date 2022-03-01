Bank7 (BSVN) falls 3.32% on Moderate Volume March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSVN - Market Data & News Trade

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ: BSVN), a Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company, fell to close at $23.45 Tuesday after losing $0.805 (3.32%) on volume of 10,315 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.99 to a low of $23.30 while Bank7’s market cap now stands at $212,679,372.

About Bank7 Corp

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texasmetropolitan area, and Kansas. The bank is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. Bank7 intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

