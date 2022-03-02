Bank OZK (OZK) gains 4.22% to Close at $45.96 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OZK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bank OZK Inc’s (NASDAQ: OZK) stock gained $1.86, accounting for a 4.22% increase. Bank OZK opened at $44.72 before trading between $46.36 and $44.59 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Bank OZK’s market cap rise to $5,587,687,055 on 529,757 shares -below their 30-day average of 548,697.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

