Bank of Princeton (BPRN) falls 0.82% in Light Trading on December 22

Today, Bank of Princeton Inc’s (NASDAQ: BPRN) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 0.82% decrease. Bank of Princeton opened at $29.45 before trading between $29.48 and $28.96 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Bank of Princeton’s market cap fall to $172,714,602 on 7,134 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,889.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

