Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Rises 5.69% on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BK - Market Data & News Trade

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) shares moved 5.69%, or $2.3 per share, as on 11:49:08 est today. Since opening at $41.49, 1,881,404 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $42.84 and $41.19.

Already the company has moved YTD 29.41%.

Bank Of New York Mellon anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bank Of New York Mellon visit the company profile.

About Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

To get more information on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bank Of New York Mellon Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles