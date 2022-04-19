Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. (NTB) Rises 2.40% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTB - Market Data & News Trade

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE: NTB) shares are up 2.40%, or $0.81 per share, as on 12:08:58 est today. After Opening the Day at $34.04, 35,279 shares of Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $34.64 and $33.86.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 10.35%.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

