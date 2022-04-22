Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. (NTB) Falls in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTB - Market Data & News Trade

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 1.89% to $33.78 on April 22.

137,360 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 148,494 shares.

The company's stock dropped 8.60% so far in 2022.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bank of N T Butterfield & Son. visit the company profile.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

To get more information on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq