Bank of Marin (BMRC) Climbs in Active Trading for May 2

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) moved 2.59% up on May 2 to close at $32.07.

76,117 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 34,554 shares.

Bank of Marin is down 15.49% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-18.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp. A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.9 billion, Bank of Marin has 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the 'Top Corporate Philanthropists' by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index.

