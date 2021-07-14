Bank of James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ) gains 5.16% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOTJ - Market Data & News Trade

Bank of James Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: BOTJ) shares gained 5.16%, or $0.81 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.50. After opening the day at $15.69, shares of Bank of James fluctuated between $16.50 and $15.69. 13,793 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,022. Tuesday's activity brought Bank of James’s market cap to $71,359,794.

About Bank of James Financial Group Inc

Bank of the James, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke, and Rustburg. The bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol 'BOTJ' on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

