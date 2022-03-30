Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Falls 2.30% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOH - Market Data & News Trade

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE: BOH) shares have fallen 2.30%, or $2 per share, as on 11:50:31 est today. Since opening at $86.80, 30,926 shares of Bank of Hawaii exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $86.96 and $84.98.

Already the company is up 4.72%.

Bank of Hawaii is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Bank of Hawaii Corp.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

