Bank First (BFC) falls 0.92% for September 22

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ: BFC) shares fell 0.92%, or $0.63 per share, to close Wednesday at $67.57. After opening the day at $68.25, shares of Bank First fluctuated between $68.26 and $67.50. 4,458 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,884. Wednesday's activity brought Bank First’s market cap to $517,973,444.

Bank First is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin..

About Bank First Corp

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

