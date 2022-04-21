Bank First (BFC) Drops 1.37% for April 21

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) shares have fallen 1.37% today on 18,932 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 10,264 shares traded.

After closing today at $72.59 the company has a 50 day moving average of $71.45.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-19.

Bank First has gained 2.19% so far this year.

About Bank First Corp

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

