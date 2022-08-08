Bandwidth (BAND) Rises 5.36% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAND - Market Data & News Trade

Today Bandwidth Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: BAND) is trading 5.36% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:48:58 est, was $16.76. Bandwidth has moved $0.86 in trading today.

318,064 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Bandwidth has a YTD change of 77.65%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-07.

About Bandwidth Inc - Class A

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

