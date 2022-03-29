Bancorp (The) (TBBK) Rises 2.51% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBBK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Bancorp Inc. (The) (NASDAQ: TBBK) is trading 2.51% up.

The latest price, as of 12:20:16 est, was $30.87. Bancorp (The) has risen $0.75 in trading today.

145,112 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Bancorp (The) has a YTD change of 18.02%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Bancorp Inc. (The)

The Bancorp is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation.

