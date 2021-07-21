Bancorp Inc. (The) (TBBK) gains 2.98% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBBK - Market Data & News Trade

Bancorp Inc. (The) (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares gained 2.98%, or $0.62 per share, to close Tuesday at $21.40. After opening the day at $20.74, shares of Bancorp (The) fluctuated between $21.91 and $20.74. 402,896 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 361,016. Tuesday's activity brought Bancorp (The)’s market cap to $1,225,105,338.

About Bancorp Inc. (The)

The Bancorp is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

