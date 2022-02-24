Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) falls 2.52% in Active Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLX - Market Data & News Trade

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E (NYSE: BLX) shares fell 2.52%, or $0.39 per share, to close Thursday at $15.11. After opening the day at $15.26, shares of Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA fluctuated between $15.26 and $14.91. 139,486 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 90,743. Thursday's activity brought Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA’s market cap to $470,788,102.

About Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA - Class E

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

