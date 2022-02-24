Banco de Chile (BCH) falls 3.40% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCH - Market Data & News Trade

Banco de Chile - ADR (NYSE: BCH) shares fell 3.40%, or $0.7 per share, to close Thursday at $19.89. After opening the day at $19.90, shares of Banco de Chile fluctuated between $20.16 and $19.47. 92,404 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 89,973. Thursday's activity brought Banco de Chile’s market cap to $10,046,148,725.

Banco de Chile is headquartered in Ahumada 251, Santiago..

About Banco de Chile - ADR

Banco de Chile occupies a leading role in Chile's financial industry, for its continued strength, profitability and contribution to the development of the country. The company permanently seeks, in everything they do, to be the best bank for its customers, the best place to work and the best investment for the shareholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

