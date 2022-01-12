Banc of California (BANC) falls 0.33% to Close at $21.01 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BANC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Banc of California Inc Inc’s (NYSE: BANC) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.33% decrease. Banc of California opened at $21.00 before trading between $21.05 and $20.64 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Banc of California’s market cap fall to $1,306,402,577 on 111,855 shares -below their 30-day average of 259,920.

About Banc of California Inc

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

Visit Banc of California Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Banc of California Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Banc of California Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021