Ballys (BALY) Drops 2.52% on March 11

Shares of Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) moved 2.52% Friday.

As of 11:47:08 est, Ballys is currently sitting at $30.48 and has fallen $0.79 so far today.

Ballys has moved 14.15% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.74% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Ballys Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BALY.'

