Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) gains 0.24% for July 16

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) shares gained 0.24%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $4.14. After opening the day at $4.17, shares of Ballantyne Strong fluctuated between $4.23 and $4.03. 79,292 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 71,646. Friday's activity brought Ballantyne Strong’s market cap to $75,768,392.

Ballantyne Strong is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina..

About Ballantyne Strong Inc

allantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 30% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets and a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

