Baker Hughes Co (BKR) gains 3.20% in Active Trading on February 16

Today, Baker Hughes Co - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: BKR) stock gained $0.92, accounting for a 3.20% increase. Baker Hughes Co opened at $29.05 before trading between $30.11 and $29.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Baker Hughes Co’s market cap rise to $30,756,980,400 on 10,267,431 shares -above their 30-day average of 9,863,577.

About Baker Hughes Co - Class A

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

