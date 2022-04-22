Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Drops 2.16% for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Baker Hughes Co - Class A (NYSE:BKR) fell $0.71 to finish the day Friday at $32.20.

The company started at $32.62 and shares fluctuated between $34.02 and $32.02 with 12,917,507 shares trading hands.

Baker Hughes Co is averaging 10,946,428 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 37.72% YTD.

Baker Hughes Co anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Baker Hughes Co - Class A

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

