Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Falls in Active Trading for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCSF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) lost $0.57 to end the day Wednesday at $14.60.

The company started at $15.16 and shares fluctuated between $15.16 and $14.50 with 279,456 shares trading hands.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is averaging 185,208 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 1.93% YTD.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bain Capital Specialty Finance visit the company profile.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

To get more information on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1