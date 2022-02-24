Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) falls 3.03% in Active Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCSF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc Inc’s (NYSE: BCSF) stock fell $0.48, accounting for a 3.03% decrease. Bain Capital Specialty Finance opened at $15.43 before trading between $15.70 and $15.10 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s market cap fall to $992,967,636 on 376,318 shares -above their 30-day average of 143,852.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance employs around 1000 people with a head office in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

