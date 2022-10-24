Baidu (BIDU) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for October 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIDU - Market Data & News Trade

Baidu Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) is active in pre-market trading today, October 24, with shares falling 12.28% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 38.69% year-to-date while moving 9.03% lower over the last 5 days.

About Baidu Inc - ADR

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

